Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen

Kiana Valdez, 17, is 5'2" tall, weights 102 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. At this time, it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen that has been missing since Wednesday in Tyler.

Kiana Valdez, 17, is 5'2" tall, weights 102 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. At this time, it is unknown what Valdez was last wearing.

Valdez's parents said she does not have any medical or physical issues. They don't know of any acquaintances or possible known locations where she might have be.

Officials said Valdez has no history of running away.