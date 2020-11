Firefighters responded about 9:45 a.m. Oct. 21 to the blaze at a residence in the 1400 block of Aars Street.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials have identified the person killed in an October fire at a Longview home as 23-year-old James David Ogden Jr.

Firefighters responded about 9:45 a.m. Oct. 21 to the blaze at a residence in the 1400 block of Aars Street.

Firefighters discovered Ogden's body inside the room where the fire started, officials said. The body was sent for autopsy and identification.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.