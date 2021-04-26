Officials identify pilot killed in Rusk County plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane was a Cessna 340 and they are investigating the crash.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have identified the pilot who was killed in a Rusk County plane crash on April 19.

According to the Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Cindy Redmon, the pilot has been identified as William J. Weatherspoon, 74, of Longview.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m., on County Road 2194 between Tatum and Easton.

