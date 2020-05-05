VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Officials are accusing an East Texas mother of leaving her child, who has disabilities, at a local lake.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, just before 7 p.m., authorities responded to a home in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1651, in the Whitton Community of Van Zandt County, in regards to a 4-year-old with disabilities who had allegedly "wandered off from the residence."

The VZCSO began searching the surrounding area, also requesting assistance from the Whitton Volunteer Fire Department, Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Van Zandt County Precinct Watch Program and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement says they discovered, through the investigation, the mother of the 4-year-old had left the child at Lake Holbrook in Wood County where the mother, her other children and friends had been visiting. Lake Holbrook is approximately 35 miles from the residence where the child lived in Van Zandt County.

The child was found by concerned Wood County residents who then contacted the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was released to Texas Child Protective Services and placed with relatives.

The VZCSO says felony criminal charges were filed against the mother of the child.

