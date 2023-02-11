x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

6 East Texas students, school bus driver released from hospital after head-on collision with car

Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

More Videos

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been released from a local hospital following a head-on collision with a car.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.

The bus was taking students to a UIL competition.

"Pending the DPS investigation, the AGISD bus driver was not at fault," Alba-Golden ISD said in a statement.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out