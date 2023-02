Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has shut down a potion of Toll 49 in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, all lanes of Toll 49 are closed between Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Highway 69 N. due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

