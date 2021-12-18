Officials searching for East Texas girl allegedly abducted by mother

If you know of their whereabouts, please call 911.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing overnight and is possibly with her biological mother who doesn't have custody of the child.

The HCSO says around 3:$0 a.m. on Saturday, officials received a call regarding RayLee Rae Williams, 9, who went missing out of the Brownsboro area. The child's father said he woke up around 2 a.m. and noticed RayLee was gone.

.RayLee stands 4' and weighs 75 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas t-shirt. She normally wears glasses, but she left them at home.

The child is believed to be with her mother, April Williams. According to CPS paperwork, April is not to be alone with the child. The HCSO says sometime after 10 p.m. and before 2 a.m., April entered the child’s residence and took RayLee.

April could be driving a silver or gray Ford Expedition with paper tags.