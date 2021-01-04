Police searching for suspect in shooting death of East Texas man

According to the LPD, Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Marzell Frost, 32, also of Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a murder suspect.

Police say the murder occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Dunn went to Frost’s home at Green Meadows Apartments (formerly Lotus Lane Apartments) and attempted to rob him.

Officials say Dunn shot Frost in the chest during the incident and then ran off. Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder warrant was filed Thursday afternoon following a round-the-clock investigation into the incident.

Dunn is described as being 6' tall and weighing around 209 pounds.