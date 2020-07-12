OFFICIALS: Texas Game Wardens find 2 fishermen in Upshur County with 173 Crappie over legal limit

Multiple charges and civil restitution pending.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Charges are pending after Texas Game Wardens in Upshur County discovered two fisherman with crappie over the legal limit.

According to the Texas Game Wardens, on Friday, Nov. 27, officials received an anonymous tip about a substantial amount of fish that had been cleaned and dumped at Lake O’ the Pines.

The investigation led Game Wardens to two fishermen who were found to be in possession of 173 Crappie over the state legal possession limit. The daily bag limit is 25 crappie with a minimum length of 10" per person, per day.

The Game Wardens office says 350 Crappie fillets were seized and donated to multiple families around the area.

Multiple charges and civil restitution pending.