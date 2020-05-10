'Outdoor Adventure' classes teach children the lost art of connecting with nature

The classes will teach children old ways to interact with nature that are new to them.

TYLER, Texas — Boyd Sanders, park interpreter at Tyler State Park, is leading a five-week series of Outdoor Adventure classes for children ages 6 to 12 alternating between the state park and the Glass Recreation Center.

The classes will teach children old ways to interact with nature that are new to them, such as using maps and binoculars, packing a backpack for an outdoor trip and how to fish.

“We are trying to introduce the outdoors and new skills to children who may have never had that experience,” Sanders said.