YouTube has been around for 14 years, which is just enough time to be nostalgic about our favorite videos.

Before the mass commercialization of the video service, it served as an raw, unashamed mix of the creativity of some people with the random moments of life that make us laugh. Rehearsed or not, there was something authentic about it.

While there are literally millions of videos on YouTube, a special few reach viral status and become cultural phenomenons. These videos not only helped YouTube grow in popularity, but also gave us something to do to pry us away from work or school.

CenturyLink put together a list of some of the biggest viral videos over the years and determined each state's favorite video by views in that state.

Texas' favorite viral video was Charlie Bit My Finger, a charming looking brotherhood and the daily life raising two young children. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and North Carolina also had Charlie Bit My Finger as their favorite.

In the video, Harry is holding his infant brother when he sticks his finger into Charlie's mouth. The infant bites down on his brother's finger, leading Harry to yell "Ouch!" in pain. Charlie releases his brother's finger and laughs maniacally as Harry stares blankly at his wounded digit. Harry then simply and innocently explains, "Charlie bit me," in a perfect British accent.

The most popular video by state is the Wedding Entrance Dance. The video features groomsman and bridesmaids going up to the alter for a wedding while showing off their funky moves. The bride finishes off the dance part with a waltz up the aisle while being escorted by her future-husband.

Other videos included on the list are:

Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife - A news report in Alabama about a scary situation was not intended to be funny. One heroic man's call to action to "hide you kids, hide yo wife and hide yo husbands" is. So you can "run and tell that... homeboy."

Zombie Kid Likes Turtles - Ever get in front of a camera and not know what to say? One little zombie at a Halloween carnival knew exactly what was on his mind, turtles and his affection that falls short of love for the gentle creatures. The news reporter who interviewed the kid was left utterly lost and confused.

Linda Honey - A three-year-old boy is trying get cupcakes. How does he do that? He bargains like a like a man who has been married for decades. No matter where he learned that skill from, it's important to see how early boys develop this important skill.

Charlie the Unicorn - Whether made on drugs or not, this animated video features two overly excited unicorns and a poor reluctant unicorn who just wants the adventure to end. That ending would make M. Night Shyamalan proud.

"Friday" - We all love Friday, but loathe the robotic auto-tuned voice of Rebecca Black over one of the worst backing tracks in music history. A creepy rap in the middle of the song only makes it worse... and so much better.

Evolution of Dance - It's not just a trip through the history of popular dances from the Twist to break dancing. It is a look into our popular culture. And whose job is it to deliver this profound lesson? Try a balding middle-aged man with an unassuming jeans and a red t-shirt, but he's one good dancer.

"Chocolate Rain" - This baritone is no Paul Robeson. (Ask your grandparents kids). Still the sincerity of Tay Zonday's voice while singing the ridiculous lyrics and making that epic stare is charming in its own way. Just don't take the title the wrong way.

Daft Hands - There are optical illusions and then there are Daft Hands: A generic techno song where the lyrics are conveniently provided for us on someone's hands. Sound boring? Wait until it speeds up. It'll blow your mind.

David After Dentist - Every feel a little loopy after getting dental work done? It had young David was questioning his very existence or that of the world around him. To vent his frustration, an epic scream that will have you bursting with laughter.

Miss Teen Question - One the spot open ended questions are tough as it is. Add in the pressure of the Miss Teen USA crown, and you have the most epic blonde moment. In a question about how kids can't locate the USA on a map, Miss Teen South Carolina went on a nonsensical ramble that will make any grammar teacher faint. Hopefully, she will never need a road atlas.

Potter Puppet Pals: It starts with a tick. It ends with a catchy tune featuring puppet cameos by all the beloved figures from the Harry Potter Universe. Either you love it, the tune will drive you toward insanity. If the first viewing didn't get you checked into the loony bin, try watching it for 10 hours.

Ultimate Dog Tease - A man overdubbing a dog? Not very original. But the poor dog's face as he longs and begs for a treat will either melt your hard or make you laugh to your laugh box explodes. Just give him some bacon already!

