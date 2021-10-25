Outdoor family fun: Check out this Halloween trail at the Texas Forestry Museum

Visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt through the Urban Wildscape trail to win a prize.

LUFKIN, Texas — If you're looking for a fun, outdoor activity to do with the family, check out the free Halloween trail located at the Texas Forestry Museum in Lufkin.

Visitors are encouraged to try finding pumpkins hidden along the Urban Wildscape trail that leads to a prize at the end. But, beware! During your exploration, you may run into superheroes, vampires, or ghosts hidden within the forest.

Visitors can stop by the front desk during business hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a map and list for the scavenger hunt.