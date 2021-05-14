Overton ISD cancels classes for Friday due to water main leak

The district says they will still host kindergarten graduation at 9 a.m.

OVERTON, Texas — Overton ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to a water main leak on campus.

" Attendees will need to be aware that all restrooms and other buildings will be closed today," OISD said. "The graduation ceremony will take about 30 minutes or less. Kindergarten teachers will be contacting parents with more information."

Any field trips that are leaving town today will continue as planned..