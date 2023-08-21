Community members care for firefighters as they battle nearly 750-acre Panola County wildfire

The Galloway Methodist Church opened its doors as a cooling station for firefighters, and a local barbecue food truck is helping keep these firefighters fed.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Much of East Texas is under a red flag warning — meaning fire danger is at its peak. Several fires that started this weekend are still burning. That includes one in Panola County that has scorched nearly 750 acres of land.

Fire Chief Jerry Coxen said some local people heard an explosion around 3 p.m. Sunday. Because of the hot, dry conditions that fire quickly spread along FM 31 south in the Galloway area in Carthage. He said no major structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

"The forestry service stayed out here to daylight this morning. They had seven plows on the ground. They brought a whole new crew in today from all over East Texas," Coxen said.

As of Monday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire is 90% contained.

However, it could take days to fully contain it.

With firefighters working long hours under these conditions, the community has come together to help.

The Galloway Methodist Church opened its doors as a cooling station for firefighters, and a local barbecue food truck, Circle H, is helping keep these firefighters fed.

"They can come give them a good meal, give them something cold to drink and the church has opened up their fellowship hall they can go in there and sit down in a cool air and rest," Corey Holland, owner of the Circle H, said.

He said they'll be there for as long as they're needed.

"We're very appreciative of our county and our community here the local people and everything," Coxen said.