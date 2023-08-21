Crews respond to over 100-acre fire in Rusk County

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the fire is on County Road 324 and is spreading towards Highway 43.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Several fire officials are working on a 100-acre fire that is burning in Rusk County Monday afternoon.

According to the Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, multiple fire departments are battling a large fire on County Road 324.

Currently, the fire is on County Road 324 and is spreading towards Highway 43, said Johnwayne Valdez, Rusk County Sheriff.

Aerial resources and resources from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, have been called to called to assess the fire, officials said.

The fire departments battling the fire include Henderson FD, Church Hill VFD, Crims Chapel VFD, Carlisle VFD, Tatum VFD, Texas A&M Forest Service, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Precinct 2 aned Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management team.