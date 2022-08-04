What is a Red Flag Warning?

TYLER, Texas — You may have heard the CBS19 weather team say parts of East Texas are currently under a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Friday.
But, what is that?
According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."
The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
In order to issue a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says they need the following:
- Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less. This parameter describes how much water is held by small vegetation such as grass, leaves, and mulch that take only about ten hours to respond to changes in dry/wet conditions.
- Relative humidity (RH) less than 25% for several hours. RH depicts how much water is in the air, relative to the temperature of the air.
- Winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph for several hours.
Red Flag Warnings are usually only issued during spring and fall fire weather seasons (Feb. 15 - Apr. 30 and Oct. 1 - Dec. 15), according to the NWS.
