x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

What is a Red Flag Warning?

The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — You may have heard the CBS19 weather team say parts of East Texas are currently under a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Friday.

But, what is that?

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In order to issue a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says they need the following:

  • Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less. This parameter describes how much water is held by small vegetation such as grass, leaves, and mulch that take only about ten hours to respond to changes in dry/wet conditions.
  •  Relative humidity (RH) less than 25% for several hours. RH depicts how much water is in the air, relative to the temperature of the air. 
  • Winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph for several hours.

Red Flag Warnings are usually only issued during spring and fall fire weather seasons (Feb. 15 - Apr. 30 and Oct. 1 - Dec. 15), according to the NWS.

RELATED: Enhanced fire danger in East Texas

RELATED: UPDATE: Smith County firefighter treated, released after being flown to Dallas for burn treatment