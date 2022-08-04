What is a Red Flag Warning?

The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

TYLER, Texas — You may have heard the CBS19 weather team say parts of East Texas are currently under a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Friday.

But, what is that?

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means "critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly."

The NWS says a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In order to issue a Red Flag Warning, the NWS says they need the following:

Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less. This parameter describes how much water is held by small vegetation such as grass, leaves, and mulch that take only about ten hours to respond to changes in dry/wet conditions.

Relative humidity (RH) less than 25% for several hours. RH depicts how much water is in the air, relative to the temperature of the air.

Winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph for several hours.