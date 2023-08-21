Trinity County fire under control after hay baler catches fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A fire in Trinity County is under control after officials say a hay baler caught fire Monday afternoon.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the fire happened in Apple Springs and is under control because of the quick response by local and surrounding area volunteer fire departments.
Texas A&M Forest Service and other firefighters are still on scene putting out small spot fires, Wallace said.
Wallace said the blaze started when a hay baler caught fire.
"The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks. Please be mindful with anything that could start a fire," he said.