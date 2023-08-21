Trinity County fire under control after hay baler catches fire

Texas A&M Forest Service and other firefighters are still on scene putting out small spot fires, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A fire in Trinity County is under control after officials say a hay baler caught fire Monday afternoon.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the fire happened in Apple Springs and is under control because of the quick response by local and surrounding area volunteer fire departments.

Texas A&M Forest Service and other firefighters are still on scene putting out small spot fires, Wallace said.

Wallace said the blaze started when a hay baler caught fire.