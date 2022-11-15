Parents bonded out after child endangerment charges

This incident took place in May, but the Stewarts were booked into the county jail six months later.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Two parents accused of child endangerment back in May surrendered themselves to deputies at the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

On May 25, officials responded to a dispatch at the 3700 block of FM 95 North of a shooting that involved two children.

The 3-year-old child of James and Sandy Stewart was left unattended and got ahold of a handgun that set off. The child got struck in the face by the weapon and injured the second child by the muzzle flash. No one was hit by the bullet.

The parents turned themselves in on Nov. 14 and were booked into the county jail on grand-jury charges.