x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

local

Patrick Mahomes makes People Magazine's 'Top 100 Reasons to Love America' list

An as we approach Independence Day, People Magazine released their list of 100 Reasons to Love America.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — We're halfway through what's been an very unconventional year.

An as we approach Independence Day, People Magazine released their list of 100 Reasons to Love America.

Coming in at No. 12 on the list is none other than Whitehouse native and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes teams up with LeBron James for 'More Than A Vote' campaign to combat voter suppression

RELATED: Mahomes' wish in the works for a KC Whataburger

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies donate $100k to provide meals for Kansas City students, families affected by coronavirus pandemic

"Considered by many to be the best player in the NFL, the 24-year-old quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years," People Magazine wrote.

According to People Magazine, other reasons to love the U.S. include: 

  • Gerber Baby
  • Quarantine Cocktails 
  • Foster Dogs 
  • Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts 
  • Zoom
  • Baby Yoda
  • Essential Workers

To see the full list, click here.