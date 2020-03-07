Patrick Mahomes makes People Magazine's 'Top 100 Reasons to Love America' list

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — We're halfway through what's been an very unconventional year.
An as we approach Independence Day, People Magazine released their list of 100 Reasons to Love America.
Coming in at No. 12 on the list is none other than Whitehouse native and Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
"Considered by many to be the best player in the NFL, the 24-year-old quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years," People Magazine wrote.
According to People Magazine, other reasons to love the U.S. include:
