Pine Tree High School students start anti-bullying campaign

A group of young men at Pine Tree High School are coming together to stop bullying on the district’s campuses and leave a positive mark after they graduate.

The “Buc the Bullies” program aims to spread awareness and decrease bullying on schools. The students in the group are part of the Pine Tree High School Bucs, a spirit group of boys at the high school.

Adviser Greg Collins said the program was initially formed a year ago when graduate Luke Oxsheer had the idea after one of the Bucs was a victim of bullying. COVID-19 caused some events to be canceled, so the program did not really take off until this year.