Superintendent Steve Clugston said Thursday that the reason for the tax cut is because of higher property appraisals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Pine Tree ISD will ask voters to approve a $55 million bond referendum in November that would fund a wide range of campus upgrades.

Trustees this week also approved lowering the district's 2023-24 tax rate by about 24 cents — from $1.28 cents per $100 valuation to $1.0375 per $100 valuation.

Superintendent Steve Clugston said Thursday that the reason for the tax cut is because of higher property appraisals.