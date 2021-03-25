REPORT: Pittsburg to hire Triston Abron as head football coach, pending board approval

Abron has served as the head coach at Mexia since Feb. 2020.

It appears the Pittsburg Pirates have found their new head football coach and athletic director.

According to Matt Stepp, with Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Pittsburg is set to hire Mexia head football coach Triston Abron, pending board approval.

Mexia ISD hired Abron to take over the Blackcats' football prgram in Feb. 2020. Abron went to Mexia from Paul Pewitt where he led his team to the 3A-Div. II state finals. He was also named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Year in 2019 2019.

The Pittsburg ISD school board is scheduled to make the hire official during a special meeting Thursday at noon.