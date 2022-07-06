Planet Fitness to open 2nd location in Tyler

The new 22,000 sq. ft. location will be housed next door to Studio Movie Grill.

TYLER, Texas — A popular, affordable gym is launching a second location in the Rose City.

Planet Fitness will open a new facility in The Village at Cumberland Park, located at 8950 S. Broadway Ave.

"Join early online today and save during our membership presale," the gym said on their website. "We look forward to welcoming you at our brand new location opening soon in South Tyler."

Planet Fitness hopes to open their new location in the fall.