POLICE: 1 dead after reports of possible home, invasion shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Officers are investigating after police say a man was fatally shot in a possible home invasion in Nacogdoches Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers are currently at a residence in the 700 block of Rock Oak St. They responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of a possible home invasion in which one man was shot and died.

Investigators are speaking with the man who is believed to have shot the other man. Police say the woman who was at the home as well was not injured, according to officials.