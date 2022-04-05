x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texas toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pond

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO at (936) 327-6810.

More Videos

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a body of water.

On Mar. 31, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in the Blanchard area of Livingston regarding an 18-month-old being found in a pond.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found another first responder working to revive the child. 

The toddler was flown to a Houston hospital where they later passed away. 

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO at (936) 327-6810.

RELATED: 'Stand in the gap': Advocacy center marks Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

RELATED: Tyler parents indicted in connection with children appearing malnourished, begging for water