East Texas toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pond

POLK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a body of water.
On Mar. 31, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in the Blanchard area of Livingston regarding an 18-month-old being found in a pond.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found another first responder working to revive the child.
The toddler was flown to a Houston hospital where they later passed away.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the PCSO at (936) 327-6810.