Police: Cherokee County deputy placed on leave after striking, killing pedestrian in wreck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy has been placed on administrative leave after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian walking along a roadway late Sunday night.

The sheriff's office said that the deputy was driving south bound in the 3000 block of FM 346 in Cherokee County at 11:57 p.m. Sunday when he hit a pedestrian, who was later identified as Tony Boswell, 43, of Bullard.

Boswell was walking south on the edge of FM 346. EMS arrived on scene after deputies contacted them regarding the wreck. Deputies attempted life-saving measures while waiting on EMS.

He was transported to the UT Health emergency room in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation can be conducted. No foul play is suspected. The Texas Highway Patrol was bought in to work the crash, Sheriff Brent Dickson said.