Police: East Texas parents allowed their daughter to smoke their meth

TYLER, Texas — Two East Texans were arrested last week after police say they allowed their teenage daughter to smoke meth in the Smith County mechanic shop they were living in.

Lajuana Glass, 34, and Johnny Michael Moore, 51, both of Grand Saline, were charged on May 31 with injury to a child. Moore was released on a $250,000 bond on June 2, while Glass remains jailed on the same bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 14-year-old girl was found riding as a passenger with a male driver in May and she told law enforcement she had run away from her parents' house the night before. She also said she was afraid to go home.

The teen told police she was living in poor conditions and her parents had introduced her to methamphetamine. She was living with her parents inside of a mechanic shop in Smith County, the affidavit read.

The police document identified Glass as the child’s mother and Moore as the teen’s stepfather. Their daughter admitted to DPS troopers that she would sometimes smoke meth at the mechanic shop, and Moore and Glass introduced her and provided meth to her in the past.

She told police that her mom and stepdad would smoke in front of her without trying to hide it. Child Protective Services issued a removal order from her parents and placed the teen into CPS custody, the affidavit stated.

She also told investigators that her parents were always fighting with each other and at times would get physical. She said her mom would let her “smoke their stuff and tell (her) where it is," according to the document.

The child was very knowledgeable about meth, including describing it as a clear crystal substance. She tested positive for methamphetamine twice, the affidavit said.