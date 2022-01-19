Police investigating after East Texas teen found dead with gunshot wound to head

According to the DPD, on Tuesday around 9:40 p.m., police received a 911 regarding shots fire in the 1000 block of Cypress.

DIBOLL, Texas — The Diboll Police Department is investigating after a local teen was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the DPD, on Tuesday around 9:40 p.m., police received a 911 regarding shots fire in the 1000 block of Cypress.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 17-year-old in a vehicle in the wood line with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrived and began to gather information and process the scene. They have also started interviewing potential witnesses.