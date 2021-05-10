POLICE: Man found shot in head outside Wendy's in Marshall

If anyone has additional information about this case, please contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one person dead.

According to the MPD, just after midnight, officials received multiple calls regarding a shooting incident that occurred at Wendy’s, located on East End Blvd. North in Marshall.

Responding officers located a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one individual partially in the vehicle and two individuals seated next to the dumpster.

"The male subject found inside the vehicle, identified as Julius Smith, 30 of Marshall, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head," police said in a statement.

Smith was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nancy George, who also ordered the body be sent for autopsy.

The MPD says no arrests have been made and the other occupants of the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.