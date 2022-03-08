Police: Tyler man beat, attempted to kidnap his common law wife in parking lot

He remains in the Smith County Jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling $883,500.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man arrested on an attempted kidnapping charge this weekend punched and dragged his common law wife while threatening to kill her at store parking lot, police document show.

Adrian Perez-Vallejo, 37, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping, driving while intoxicated (for the second time), possession of a penalty group one controlled substance under a gram, marijuana possession under two ounces, driving while intoxicated (for the third time), evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest.

He remains in the Smith County Jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling $883,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, Perez-Vallejo's common law wife reported to a Tyler police officer that Perez-Vallejo seriously injured her in the parking lot of a store, where he tried to take her but she was able to flee.

She told the officer a friend was picking her up from the store parking lot so she could spend the night at a safe house. Perez-Vallejo was following them and he blocked the other vehicle, the affidavit said.

Perez-Vallejo then unlocked the door, grabbed the woman by her hair and began punching her on the right side of her face and left side of her body, according to the document.

He tried to drag her into his truck and at the same time, he said he was going to kill her. She screamed for help and was afraid for her life, the affidavit read.