Pop Watch donates A/C units to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity

LONGVIEW, Texas — The East Texas heat is not letting up. But thanks to one East Texas social media star, more than a dozen families will get their homes outfitted with air conditioning.

Jason, Joe Mack and Maria Roy, of Pop Watch fame, recently donated 13 A/C window units to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity as part of their Beat the Heat campaign.

"Because of Pop Watch, 13 more families will have a cooler summer during these extreme temperatures," said Hegan Rotondo, event specialist at Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. "We appreciate Jason, Pop, Nan and Conner for partnering with Habitat to help in the community."

Thirteen more families will soon be breathing easier and safer at home this summer thanks to a generous donation of portable A/C units. Thank you Pop, Nan, Jason and Connor! Posted by Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity offers delivery and installation of new fans and A/C window units in the homes of elderly, disabled and those with children 7 and under who do not have a cooling system in their homes.

To apply for a unit, call (903) 236-0900, ext. 201.