TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of eastbound I-20 in Smith Co. down to 1 lane for maintenance; wrecks also causing backups

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Lindale Police Department (LPD) is alerting drivers of traffic issues Monday morning.

According to the LPD, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has condensed Interstate 20 eastbound traffic to one lane from Harvey Rd. to Highway 69.

From approximately 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., the eastbound off-ramp to HWY 69 will close for a short time for maintenance.

Police are urging drivers to use an alternate route of travel to avoid the congestion.

Also, multiple wrecks are congesting I-20. According to CBS19 crews on scene, vehicles are backed up near Starrville Rd.

Please use caution when traveling in the affected areas.