DPS investigating after TxDOT crews find body near I-20 in Van Zandt Co.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found near Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.
According to DPS, around 4 p.m., on Monday, troopers responded to a report by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) road crews of a body they discovered while cleaning debris from the grass on the south side of I-20, just west of Canton.
An investigation is under way to determine identification of the body and the cause of death.
Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.