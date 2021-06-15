DPS investigating after TxDOT crews find body near I-20 in Van Zandt Co.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found near Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.

According to DPS, around 4 p.m., on Monday, troopers responded to a report by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) road crews of a body they discovered while cleaning debris from the grass on the south side of I-20, just west of Canton.

An investigation is under way to determine identification of the body and the cause of death.