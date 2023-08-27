'Pray for rain': Drought, heat straining East Texas ranchers, hay producers

LONGVIEW, Texas — The sun’s been shining, but East Texas farmers haven’t been making much hay.
Drought and high temperatures have stunted the growth of hay fields, dried up ponds for livestock and depleted pasture grasses in the region, ranchers and hay producers say. Those factors are straining ranchers’ resources as they care for their livestock, increasing costs for producers and consumers alike.
“It’s a struggle right now, and it’s a tough struggle,” said Ronnie McKinney, a rancher and Pct. 1 Gregg County commissioner.
