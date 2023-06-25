Region 7 proudly announces Mineola ISD as 2023 Regional School Board of the year

"Over the past year, the Board of Trustees has worked diligently to advocate to the community for improved district facilities," said Superintendent Cody Mize.

KILGORE, Texas — The Region 7 Education Service Center is proud to announce Mineola ISD Board of Trustees as the 2023 Regional School Board of the Year.

The MISD Board of Trustees will serve as the regional representatives in this year's Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) School Board Awards Program.

This honorable recognition highlights the board's exceptional leadership, dedication to academic excellence, and commitment to the well-being of students within the district.

Comprised of diverse and talented individuals, the Mineola ISD Board of Trustees brings diverse experience and expertise to their roles.

The board members include Glen Dossett, Rodney Watkins, Jill Quiambao, Jay McGough, Janice Etheridge, Todd Morgan, and Robbie Ballard.

The Mineola ISD Board of Trustees dedicates this prestigious honor to the late Dr. John Abbott. Dr. Abbot, who was a board member until his passing on April 21, 2023. He left an indelible mark on the district and the lives of countless students.

"Over the past year, the Board of Trustees has worked diligently to advocate to the community for improved district facilities, tackled policy issues impacting safety and security, and supported the expectation of academic excellence for our students, faculty, and staff members," said Superintendent Cody Mize.

From the outset, the board's focus on safety and preparedness has been unwavering. In February, they adopted an new emergency operations plan that ensures a secure and conducive environment for students, faculty, and staff in times of crisis.

As champions of academic success, the board's strategic decisions have propelled Mineola ISD to new heights.

Their compelling approach has led to establishing a shared Data/RTI position, collaborating with neighboring school districts to monitor accountability across the district.

Through assessments such as NWEA MAP Testing and DMAC, the board empowers principals, teachers, and district administrators to identify and address the unique needs of students in various academic areas.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a sense of community and service. Their dedication spans to donating to food banks and supporting the Spanish community, exemplifying their commitment to inclusivity and compassion.

Mineola students continually excel and make marks at state competitions, with the 22-23 Mineola Yellowjackets Boys Basketball Team securing the esteemed title of quarterfinal champions.