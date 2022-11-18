Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable

Wayne Allen is taking the place of Interim Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected.

“We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.

Allen started working for the Tyler Police Department in 1991. He served in the patrol and traffic divisions before stepping into the role as a financial crimes detective. He conducted fraud investigations as a member of the United States Secret Service - East Texas Financial Crimes Task Force.

In February 2019, Allen retired and moved into corporate security with The Home Depot, where he served as District Manager of AP and Safety before being elected Constable of Precinct 2 in November.