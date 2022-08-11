Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County judge following Congress win; Neal Franklin sworn in to fill role

Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to determine who would be Rep. Louie Gohmert's replacement.

TYLER, Texas — Following his U.S. Congress win Tuesday night, Nathaniel Moran resigned as Smith County judge Wednesday morning.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin, who was elected as county judge Tuesday, was then sworn in to fulfill Moran's former position.

Moran defeated Democratic challenger Jrmar Jefferson in the race to determine who would be Rep. Louie Gohmert's replacement. In 2021, Gohmert ran for Texas attorney general in the Republican primary, but ultimately lost.

"It's really a bittersweet morning for me," Moran said during a special Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. "I look forward to serving in Congress to represent 17 counties. My family are ready for that commitment. We're really truly humbled and honored by this opportunity."

Moran's term in Congress will begin Jan. 1, 2023.

U.S. House Texas District 1 covers an area stretching from Tyler north to Red River County, eastward to Texarkana, south along the Louisiana border to Hemphill and then back west to Tyler.

“I am ready to make the transition from County Judge to U.S. Congressman so that I can begin serving all of Northeast Texas as their elected representative — one who is firmly rooted in and fighting for the conservative principles of faith, family, and freedom,” Moran said. “There is much work to do in Washington, D.C., and much that needs to change about the current direction of our country. Let the work begin.”

Franklin ran unopposed in both the March Republican primary and the Nov. 8 election to become the Smith County judge-elect.

Retired 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy swore Franklin in as county judge.

Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick, who was unopposed in the November race for Pct. 1 commissioner, was appointed and sworn in as Franklin's replacement.