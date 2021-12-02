Bridge over W. Mud Creek on S. Broadway/W. Grande Blvd. blocked after vehicle loses control due to icy road

Tyler police have provided road tips when driving in wintry weather conditions.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the following areas listed below due to cold weather conditions in the area.

The Gentry Parkway overpass at the intersection of Gentry Parkway and North Beckham Avenue.

The Beckham Avenue overpass leading to UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospitals.

The bridge over West Mud Creek on South Broadway and West Grande Boulevard is shut down after a vehicle lost control due to ice on the surface.

The City Streets team is applying aggregate and de-icer material to the roadways.

