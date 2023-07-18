Certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers are under a boil water notice

The areas affected include HWY 84 E., FM 2962 S CR 1214, 1215, 1316 and 1322.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A main line break has lead to a water boil notice issued for certain Rusk Rural Water Supply customers in Rusk County Tuesday afternoon.

The areas affected are on on Highway 84 East althoguh not all customers on HWY 84 E was affected. Customers will receive a call if they are affected.

Other customers under a boil water notice are:

FM 2962 S

County Roads: 1214, 1215, 1316, 1322

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued customers to boil their water prior to consumption.