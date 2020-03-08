SCAM ALERT: Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office warns residents of false case scam

The sheriff's office reminded residents if a person demands money to be send through gift cards or pre-paid cards, it is a scam.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam that affected at least one victim over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office on Facebook, the scammer tells the victim they are from the sheriff's office and have an open case against them. The scammer will then tell the victim they can send the sheriff's office money and the case will go away.

The sheriff's office reminded residents if a person demands money to be send through gift cards or pre-paid cards, it is a scam.