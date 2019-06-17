PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old from Garrison drowned Saturday at Lake Murvaul, officials said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Press Office Manager Steve Lightfoot said their game warden received a call at about 4 p.m. on Saturday about a possible drowning in the swimming area on Lake Murvaul.

The game warden arrived on the scene and began recovery efforts with side scan sonar with the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Lightfoot said, and the victim was recovered at about 9 p.m. by the Desoto Parish dive team.

Garrison Independent School District identified the teen as Brandon Tennison, a senior at Garrison High School.

Visitation for Tennison is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Garrison Funeral Home. The funeral will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Garrison.

