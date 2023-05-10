SFA Board of Regents names interim president, accepts retirement of current leader

Gina Oglesbee, vice president for finance and administration, will start as interim president beginning June 1.

The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents named an interim president Wednesday and accepted the retirement of its current president.

Gina Oglesbee, vice president for finance and administration, will start as interim president beginning June 1. Current President Steve Westbrook will retire May 31, the university said in an announcement.

Oglesbee will not be candidate for the permanent position.

“The SFA community has worked with Gina for almost 20 years,” said SFA Board of Regents Chair Karen Gantt. “She has a deep knowledge of the university’s business operations, finances, culture and traditions, and she is an ideal candidate to lead SFA in its transition to The University of Texas System. Officials from the UT System have also had an opportunity to work with Gina during the past several months and independently expressed their excitement about the possibility of her appointment as interim president.”

The bill that seeks to move SFA into the University of Texas System has been approved by the Texas Senate and House of Representatives is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk to be signed into law.

According to SFA, Oglesbee was a part of the system affiliation evaluation process last fall and she has been closely involved in the work of transitioning to the UT System.

She is a member of the SFA/UT Transition Steering Committee and the Core Transition Support Team. She was the chief audit executive at SFA for 17 years before becoming the vice president for finance and administration in April 2022.

“Stephen F. Austin State University’s transition into the UT System is proceeding exceedingly well, and we’re delighted that Ms. Oglesbee has agreed to take the leadership role at this critical time,” said UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife. “Everyone with whom we have worked, from Chair Gantt and the SFA board to President Westbrook and the entire SFA university community, has contributed tirelessly to make this transition a success.”

Westbrook said he's worked with Oglesbee the entire time that she has been at SFA and her knowledge of the university and community qualifies her for the role.

“Her in-depth knowledge of the affiliation evaluation process and the transition work that has been underway over the past few months, as well as her established relationships with key UT System executives, will be highly beneficial as the university’s transition into the system proceeds over the coming months while the presidential search is underway," Westbrook said.

SFA said that the search for the next president will be conducted by the UT Board of Regents after the legislative approval for SFA’s affiliation with the system. A presidential search advisory committee will start working in the future.