SFA: Roughly 8,600 counseling records, 100 government-issued ID numbers taken in June cyberattack

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Officials have determined that thousands of counseling records and about 100 people's government-issued identification numbers were stolen in a cyberattack at Stephen F. Austin State University in June.

SFA was hit by the cyberattack on June 12 that caused certain systems to go down. When officials discovered what happened, the university removed internet connections to contain the hack and an investigation began. Law enforcement, cybersecurity experts and UT System colleagues worked together to help return the university to normal operations.

According to an update shared Monday, SFA said as of June 22, all primary systems were restored and the university's Information Technology Services is continuing efforts to restore ancillary systems.

However, through the investigation, the university learned certain files with personal information, including approximately 100 individuals’ government-issued identification numbers and about 8,600 counseling records, were taken through the cyberattack. Initial reports showed the files included non-sensitive data.

SFA said in the statement there's no indication that central information like payroll, bank account or student financial data was impacted.

"We are continuing to review the affected files to identify individuals whose information is included and will contact those individuals directly," SFA said.

The school also gave students and employees some steps to help in protecting their personal information: