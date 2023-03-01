SHERIFF: East Texas father arrested after stabbing son

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County father was arrested after officials say he stabbed his adult son Wednesday morning.
At 7:30am, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on CR 3232 to a victim being stabbed.
When Deputies arrived, they located the stab victim and called for EMS to the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
The suspect father was taken into custody and being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.