SHERIFF: East Texas father arrested after stabbing son

At 7:30am, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on CR 3232 to a victim being stabbed.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Rusk County father was arrested after officials say he stabbed his adult son Wednesday morning.

When Deputies arrived, they located the stab victim and called for EMS to the scene. 

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. 

The suspect father was taken into custody and being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 

