SHERIFF: Man arrested with about 42,000 fentanyl pills after Smith County traffic stop

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man with a vast amount of fentanyl.



According to the SCSO, on Friday, Feb. 17, deputies performed a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Smith County which led to the discovery of 42,000 fentanyl pills weighing about 9 lbs.



Officials say Erik Marin Islas Angeles, of Mexico, allowed law enforcement to search his vehicle where the fentanyl was found.



He was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on $2 million bond.



Smith County Sheriff’s Office partners with the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, a multi-agency initiative between Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant, and Wise Counties.



“I am proud of the interagency cooperation between in this multiagency task force,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. “I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident. This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped.”