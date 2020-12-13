Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Harris County man

Leo Henry Morovich was last seen at 1:00 a.m. and has been deemed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Leo Henry Morovich, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Morovich is a white man, 86 years old, 5’7”, 190 lbs, and has brown Hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jeans.

Morovich was last seen at 1:00 AM, on 12/13/200 at 17500 block of Methil Dr., Spring, TX in a Gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate 9HLYW.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.