FOUND: SILVER ALERT discontinued for 63-year-old Upshur County man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A SILVER ALERT issued Sunday morning for a man who went missing Sunday in Upshur County has been discontinued.
Officials say Dale Wayne Abrahamson, 63, was found around 10:15 a.m.
Prior to being located, he was last seen at 6:30 p.m. at a hunting lease across from 2698 Pecan Road in Big Sandy driving a white 2011 Ford F-150, TX license plate GDS4436.Law enforcement officials say Abrahamson has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.
