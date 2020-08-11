x
FOUND: SILVER ALERT discontinued for 63-year-old Upshur County man

Texas Alerts says Dale Abrahamson was found around 10:15 a.m.
Credit: Texas Alerts

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A SILVER ALERT issued Sunday morning for a man who went missing Sunday in Upshur County has been discontinued.

Officials say Dale Wayne Abrahamson, 63, was found around 10:15 a.m.

Prior to being located, he was last seen at 6:30 p.m. at a hunting lease across from 2698 Pecan Road in Big Sandy driving a white 2011 Ford F-150, TX license plate GDS4436.Law enforcement officials say Abrahamson has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. 

