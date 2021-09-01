6 arrested following shooting near Marshall elemenary school

No one was injured in the shooting.

MARSHALL, Texas — Hearing rapid gunfire near a playground is a nightmare for any teacher but for fifth grade teacher Demetria McFarland and others at Price T. Young Elementary School, it was a reality on Tuesday.

Marshall Police Department confirmed that a shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. Aug. 31 when dispatch received a call about a large number of gunshots near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith Street. Complete details about motives were not available at presstime and the investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured in the shooting.