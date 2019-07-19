A Smith County jury convicted a man on his third DWI offense.

According to the Smith County Attorney's Office, Colby Viers, 33, of Shreveport, was found guilty of the charge driving while intoxicated third or more. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Officers with Bullard PD say they stopped Viers for speeding on October 27, 2018. According to the DA's office, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Viers.

Viers did admit to drinking alcohol and failed the field sobriety tests.

After being placed under arrest, officers searched Viers' car and found a used syringe under the driver’s seat. Officers then obtained a warrant for his blood. The DA's office says Viers became belligerent and resisted officers when he was informed the jail nurse would be drawing his blood.

During the sentencing, the jury heard evidence of two prior DWI convictions, along with multiple other prior convictions including theft, evading, false report to a peace officer, and attempted burglary of a building.