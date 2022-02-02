Smith County Offices to close Thursday for threat of inclement weather

TYLER, Texas — Smith County officials announced offices will close Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the threat of inclement weather.
“I have assessed the weather situation and believe it prudent to close all non-emergency county facilities for the entire day on Thursday, February 3, 2022,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said in a prepared statement. “Stay home, stay safe, and stay warm. We will reevaluate the weather conditions tomorrow and provide further updates regarding plans for Friday.”
Any closings do not apply to essential, emergency, residential and detention operations unless specifically stated.
NOTE FROM SMITH COUNTY OFFICE
The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow.
General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:
- Smith County Courthouse
- Smith County Annex Building
- Cotton Belt Building
- Road and Bridge
- Animal Control and Shelter
- Elections Administration Office
- Veteran Services Office
- Facility Services Office
Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective Elected or Appointed Official.
